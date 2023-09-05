Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $6.24 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

