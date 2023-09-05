Crypto International Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $1,727.22 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.3296648 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,678.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

