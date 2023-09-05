CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSGS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CSGS opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

