CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.