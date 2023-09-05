CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. 4,778,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,938,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

