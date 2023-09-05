CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. 12,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 178,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $3,854,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

