Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CYBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

