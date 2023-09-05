Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
CYBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYBN
Cybin Price Performance
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
