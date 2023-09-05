Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

JNJ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.46. 661,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,200,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $161.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $417.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

