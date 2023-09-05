D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.67. 561,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 676,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $0.90 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 7.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $544.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 280,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

