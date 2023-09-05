Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.60. 807,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.60. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

