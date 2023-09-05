Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.23.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
