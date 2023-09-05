Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,999 shares of company stock worth $7,290,010. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

