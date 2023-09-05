Decred (DCR) Market Cap Achieves $202.31 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $13.09 or 0.00051036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $202.31 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00156148 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003832 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,455,592 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

