Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

DKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 132.78%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

In other news, President Avigal Soreq purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $516,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 160,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,992,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Avigal Soreq bought 2,450 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,185.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,212. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,982,000 after purchasing an additional 113,905 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

