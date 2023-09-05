Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.07.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

