Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.07.

NYSE:DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

