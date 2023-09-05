Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

