Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

