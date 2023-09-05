Desjardins Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.