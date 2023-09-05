Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) vs. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Critical Survey

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diageo and Diageo, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diageo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Diageo
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2.11
Diageo has a consensus price target of $166.37, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Diageo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diageo is more favorable than Diageo.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Diageo and Diageo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diageo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.78
|53.46
|Diageo
|$21.42 billion
|4.70
|$4.50 billion
|N/A
|N/A
Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Diageo.
Dividends
Diageo pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Diageo pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diageo has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Diageo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.
Profitability
This table compares Diageo and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diageo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Diageo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Diageo beats Diageo on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Cîroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. Diageo plc was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
About Diageo
