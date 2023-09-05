Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 231,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

