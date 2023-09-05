Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 2,023,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,762,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

