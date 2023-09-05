Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 108,277 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,277 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 2.4% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

SH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,932,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,226,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

