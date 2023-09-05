Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 362 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.67. 2,824,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

