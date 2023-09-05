Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 40.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $130,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 39,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,935,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,945,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

