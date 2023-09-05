Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

PM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,937. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

