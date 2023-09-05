Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.86.

DG stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.07. Dollar General has a one year low of $128.48 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

