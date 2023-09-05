Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dover comprises approximately 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.04. 220,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

