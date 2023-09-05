Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 109,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 216,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $2,273,078 over the last 90 days. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

