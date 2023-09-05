Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

