Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
