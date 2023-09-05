East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.86.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $91,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
