East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $91,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.