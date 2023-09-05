Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 272.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Elastic by 3,406.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

