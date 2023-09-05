Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Elastic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

