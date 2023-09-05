Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $86.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

