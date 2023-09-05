Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $557.40. 1,156,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,884. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $561.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

