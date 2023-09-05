Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.80. The company had a trading volume of 615,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $561.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.99 and a 200 day moving average of $422.84. The stock has a market cap of $532.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.