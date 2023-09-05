Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,227 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

BEN stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

