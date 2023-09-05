Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cognex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,084.7% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

