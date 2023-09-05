Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,067 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

LCID opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCID. Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

