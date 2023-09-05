Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

