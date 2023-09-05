Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

