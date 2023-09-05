Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 647 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,392,000 after acquiring an additional 469,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

