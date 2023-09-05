Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $54,089,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

