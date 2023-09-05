Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 513 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Mizuho lowered HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

