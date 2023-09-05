Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 6,414 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,129,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $62,660,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Match Group by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,447,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,122,000 after purchasing an additional 921,618 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $63.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $444,013. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

