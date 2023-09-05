ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.32 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

