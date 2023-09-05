ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.32 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.81.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
