Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Raised to $5.00 at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

EOSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 18.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

EOSE opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock worth $88,824. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,421,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.