Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

EOSE opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.66.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 77,392 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.