Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 127,645 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,645 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.84. The stock had a trading volume of 531,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,202. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

